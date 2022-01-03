Is it true that Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears get along?

Is there any chemistry between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears?

After a 13-year conservatorship ended, Britney Spears is still in the spotlight.

The ordeal has put the singer’s relationship with her family, including her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in jeopardy.

Britney and Jamie Lynn were said to be publicly supportive of each other, as well as privately, according to sources.

Jamie Lynn is “very protective of Britney and has always been fiercely loyal,” according to a source who spoke with E! News in June 2021.

Britney “trusts Jamie Lynn and can talk to her about anything,” according to the source, and they’ve “always been close and able to laugh together.”

Britney claimed her “whole family” did nothing to help her during her conservatorship while speaking to the court on June 23, 2021.

Britney Spears chastised her sister for singing remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in an Instagram post in July.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!,” Britney wrote in her post.

Jamie Lynn has been unfollowed by the Baby One More Time singer on Instagram, though her sister continues to follow her.

Jamie Lynn sparked more controversy in October 2021 when she revealed that she was working on a memoir, titled I Must Confess, that would be released on January 18, 2022.

After receiving backlash for using lyrics from Britney Spears’ 1998 single, Baby One More Time, the title was later changed to Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie Lynn kept a low profile when it came to her sister’s conservatorship battle, and on June 23, 2021, she disabled all comments on her social media as the court case progressed.

Jamie Lynn has been chastised by some Britney fans for not speaking up for her sister, but the younger sibling has remained silent.

Jamie Lynn “asked for control of money stored in a trust fund set up for Britney’s children” in August 2020, according to the BBC News, after becoming a trustee of Britney’s estate in 2018.

Jamie Lynn retaliated on Instagram in May 2019 after expressing her support for her sister.

“I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard-earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it,” Jamie Lynn responded when a social media user expressed concern about “losing [her]allowance.”

Britney’s father Jamie was fired as her conservator in September, much to the delight of many fans.

The sisters are only a few years apart in age.

Britney, 40, was born on April 4, 1991, and Jamie Lynn, 30, was born on April 4, 1991.

