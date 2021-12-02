Is it true that Cory Wharton actually left ‘The Challenge,’ or did MTV ask him to?

Cory Wharton, who has competed on The Challenge for nine seasons, has announced his departure.

The Real World: Ex-Plosion alum announced the news in early November, just weeks after revealing he would not be on stage with his co-stars to wrap the current Spies, Lies, and Allies season.

Cory Wharton left The Challenge on his own terms, or was he fired by MTV?

Cory debuted on The Real World: Ex-Plosion in 2014, and Battle of the Bloodlines the following year.

Cory has made nine appearances on the main series since then, as well as one brief appearance on Champs vs.

Stars, to be precise.

Cory has established himself as a popular veteran thanks to his strong physical game.

He came in second place in Battle of the Bloodlines and received a cash prize for his efforts.

But he’s never taken home the big prize money at the end of the game.

With Bettina Buchanan, Cory was a part of the current season of Spies, Lies, and Allies.

His performance was satisfactory but not outstanding.

In episode 9, he did not win a daily challenge, but he did win an elimination.

Throughout the season, his teammates suspected him of working with the rookies, making him a major target.

On the men’s elimination day in episode 13, the Agency voted Cory down and sent him back into the lair.

He hoped that his veteran teammates would keep him in the game, but Josh Martinez and other veterans backed rookie Logan Sampedro.

Cory was eventually deactivated after failing to defeat Logan in the rope burn elimination game.

Cory admitted on The Challenge Aftermath that he checked out for a few minutes after the first round of Spies, Lies, and Allies.

“I started to think about my daughters and things like that,” the vet said, according to Heavy.

Cheyenne [Floyd] is calling me and saying things like, “Hey, I need you home.”

Taylor’s [Selfridge] missing me, so I’m like, “Damn,” with all this pressure.

I’m furious because I’ve given up on myself a little.”

Cory says this prompted him to leave The Challenge in order to spend more time with his family and be a better father to his two daughters.

MTV, on the other hand, is rumored to be…

