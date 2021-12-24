Is it true that James Franco once snubbed Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy?

Is It True That James Franco Dissed Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy?

In Sam Raimi’s classic Spider-Man franchise, James Franco played a pivotal role.

One of his most well-known roles to date is his portrayal of Harry Osborn, Spider-Man’s friend turned nemesis.

Despite Franco’s praise for Raimi and the Spider-Man trilogy, there was one instance in which he appeared to disparage the franchise.

Franco explained why he prefers the last two Raimi Spider-Man films over the first one in a resurfaced interview with The Paly Voice.

He doesn’t necessarily dislike the first film, and he enjoyed some aspects of it.

“The best part of the first is how it explains Spiderman’s origins with Peter discovering his abilities,” Franco said.

But, for various reasons, the Pineapple Express actor enjoyed two and three more.

“The second one was a very well-made film that is excellent, and the third one is also excellent.

“They’d already done two,” Franco explained, “so [by the third]they were already experienced and knowledgeable.”

“Of course, technology is always improving as more resources become available to work with.”

However, according to another interview, his feelings about the films may have shifted over time.

The Disaster Artist star discusses some of his career regrets in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

One of Franco’s regrets was starring in a series of films, despite the fact that he never mentions the series by name.

“As an example, when I was younger, I worked on a series of films that I despised.

I put in a lot of effort into them, but they weren’t films that I was passionate about.

“And I just felt so awful after they came out,” Franco once said.

He later admitted that if he could go back in time, he would not have appeared in those films.

“So I could say, oh, I would go back and not do those movies,” Franco explained, “but in fact, by doing those movies, I realized, oh, never make decisions based on your career or what other people say anymore.”

“Only work on projects that you care about and believe in, and that idea came about as a result of a bad experience working on those films.”

Despite the fact that Franco does not mention the films by name, Raimi’s trilogy was the only series of films in which he starred at the time.

Franco’s comment sparked speculation that he was referring to Spider-Man, despite the fact that he isn’t…

