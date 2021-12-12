Is it true that Kim Kardashian has renamed herself?

Is Kim Kardashian going by a new moniker?

Kim Kardashian has continued to distance herself from Kanye West since filing for divorce in the beginning of the year.

On February 19, 2021, the fashion mogul and entrepreneur first cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Kim Kardashian filed documents to become legally single on Friday, December 10, 2021, according to TMZ.

Kim’s marital status can be changed by becoming legally single, while she and Ye work out the remaining details of their divorce, such as child custody and property division.

Despite a source claiming over the summer that Kim had no plans to change her name, the mother of four reportedly asked to drop the name West and return to her maiden name, Kardashian.

Kim paid around (dollar)23 million for the home she and Ye had shared with their children in October of 2021.

Before Kim, Kanye took the route of legally changing his name to “Ye” after a judge granted his request on August 24, 2021.

Laura Wasser, a divorce specialist known for her experiences with celebrity marriages, has earned the moniker “Disso Queen.” Disso refers to the dissolution of a marriage.

Kim’s second husband, Kris Humphries, was divorced by her in 2011.

Wasser is the managing partner of the family law firm Wasser Cooperman and Mandles.

The 53-year-old attorney is the founder of It’s Over Easy, an online divorce service.

Laura Wasser, a lawyer in Los Angeles, hosts two podcasts: All’s Fair with Laura Wasser and Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser.

On May 24, 2014, Kim and Kanye were married in a religious ceremony.

The two started dating in 2012 after meeting in the early 2000s.

In December of that year, they announced they were expecting their first child together, and North West was born in June of the following year.

Kim announced she was expecting their second child, Saint West, in May of 2015.

Chicago and Psalm, the former couple’s surrogate children, were born after they divorced.

Since the announcement of his divorce, Kanye has stated several times that he still considers Kim to be his wife.

Kanye stated on an episode of Revolt TV’s Drink Champs in November that “ain’t no paperwork” proving he and Kim are no longer married.

“I ain’t never seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” he continued.

“My children wish for their parents to remain together.

“I’d like for us to be able to spend time together.”

Kanye posted a now-deleted video to his Instagram account around Thanksgiving, claiming he wants his family to reunite.

“Every day, all I can think about is reuniting my family…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.