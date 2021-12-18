Is it true that Kim Kardashian passed the baby bar exam?

KIM Kardashian surprised fans when she revealed she would be pursuing a career as a lawyer in a non-traditional way.

Kim announced on Instagram on December 13, 2021, that she had passed the baby bar after failing several times previously.

Kim announced that she had passed the baby bar in an Instagram post on December 13th.

She wrote, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!”

“When I look in the mirror, I am very proud of the woman who appears in the reflection today.”

“Anyone who is unfamiliar with my legal education journey should be aware that it was not easy or handed to me.

I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I got back up and studied harder and tried again until I passed!!!” she went on.

“I know my father would be so proud, and he’d be so surprised to learn that this is my path now, but he’d have been my best study partner.”

He was rumored to make fun of people who didn’t pass the first time around like he did, but he would have been my biggest supporter!”

Kim revealed she was nervous about taking the “baby bar” in the final season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in 2021, and that her father Robert Kardashian and all of his friends passed their tests first time.

“Because I’m in law school in an unconventional way, after year one you have to take the baby bar, which is a one-day version of the bar,” Kim explained after revealing she studied “ten and a half hours” per day.

“The test is seven hours long, with four-hour essays to write and 300 multiple-choice questions,” the reality star continued.

Kim, on the other hand, did not pass the baby bar on May 26.

Kim told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she failed her exam during an exclusive sneak peek of a Keeping Up With the Kardashian episode, according to E!

“So, I didn’t pass the baby bar,” Kim admits.

“If you do law school the way I do it, it’s a four-year program instead of the traditional three,” Kim explains.

“You also have to take the baby bar after the first year.”

According to what I’ve heard, this would be even more difficult than the official bar.”

Kim’s mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, explains that passing the first-year law student exam requires a score of at least 560, but the SKIMS founder scored a 474 on her first attempt.

Kim, however…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.