Is it true that Kourtney Kardashian has undergone surgery?

Has Kourtney Kardashian undergone any cosmetic procedures?

THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY has been bombarded with questions from fans speculating whether or not they have undergone plastic surgery since their meteoric rise to fame.

A throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters posted to Instagram debunked rumors.

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the now-defunct Instagram account “popcultureangel” posted a series of throwback photos of the Kardashian sisters: Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim.

“The kardashians before they became ‘the kardashians,'” the account captioned the photos.

One user commented on the photo, speculating that the three sisters had undergone plastic surgery based on the photos.

“The only person who did not change was Kourt,” they wrote.

Another user, however, responded to the comment by claiming that Kourtney has had work done on her.

“Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that complimented rather than changed her features,” the user wrote.

“Just to start, Botox, nose job, butt shot or BBL.”

“No better compliment than a too good to be true kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks,” Kourtney clapped back.

“And you’d only just begun,” she wrote.

While Kourtney has denied having the work mentioned in the comment, she has admitted to having plastic surgery in the past.

At the age of 21, the oldest Kardashian sister had breast implants.

She admitted that she was remorseful about the surgery and was considering having them removed.

“I had my boobs done, but I wouldn’t do it again if I had the chance.”

In 2011, Kourtney told Showbiz Spy, “I used to be so cute.”

“I’ve realized I was made to look a certain way, and I’m thinking about taking them off.”

Kourtney Kardashian is the only Kardashian in the family who has never married.

She is currently engaged to Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182.

Kourtney dated a few other men before meeting Travis.

For almost a decade, she was famously linked to Scott Disick.

Mason, Penelope, and Reign are the couple’s three children.

Kourtney Kardashian was linked to Justin Bieber in December 2015, with a source claiming the two were “hooking up.”

In 2016, she started dating Algerian model Younes Bendjima, but they split up after nearly two years.

Following her breakup with Younes, Kourtney was linked to a younger man once more.

Throughout 2018, she and Luka Sabbat were frequently seen together.

Travis is dating the 42-year-old, according to reports from January 2021.

Kourtney’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her annual income is estimated to be around (dollar)10 million, according to the publication.

