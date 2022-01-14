Is Jackie Still Alive? The ‘Yellowjackets’ Theory Has Been Debunked by the Show’s Creators

Is Jackie Still Alive? The ‘Yellowjackets’ Theory Has Been Officially Debunked by the Show’s Creators.

The Season 1 finale of Showtime’s Yellowjackets is approaching, and fans are still speculating on Yellowjackets theories, particularly about Jackie (played by Ella Purnell).

Jackie is the soccer team’s captain, and she dies in the crash.

Fans are now spreading a wild theory that she is still alive, but the show’s creators have debunked it.

Here’s what they had to say.

Yellowjackets begins with a girl fleeing from a group of people who are pursuing her.

She eventually falls into a pit of homemade spikes, where she is killed by one of the other girls in the group.

The show provides a few hints as to who the running girl might be, and it appears that Jackie is the most likely candidate.

Jackie’s necklace matches the one worn by the girl in the first scene.

However, new Yellowjackets theories continue to emerge from fans.

And some theories claim Jackie is still alive.

Fans have noticed that Jackie’s list of favorite films includes films that could not have been released prior to the 1996 plane crash.

According to Entertainment Tonight, one theory suggests Jackie could be a time traveler as well.

As the show continues to introduce supernatural elements, some fans believe Jackie may be one of them.

So, did Jackie die in Yellowjackets, or is she a time traveler who is still alive? The show’s creators told Entertainment Tonight that the time-traveling Yellowjackets theory is false.

Ashley Lyle, executive producer, stated, “Jackie is not a time traveler.”

“If we ever start a Jackie time-traveling storyline, that’s a cry for help from the creative team,” another creator, Bart Nickerson, added.

“It’s as if someone is holding us [as a hostage].”

“We’re in serious trouble.”

Nickerson, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to the show’s viewers for paying attention to minor details.

“I’m just glad that people are paying attention and coming up with that theory,” he continued.

“Like, what could be more fun?” But she isn’t a time traveler.

“I’m sorry, but no.”

Nickerson and Lyle were coy about the circumstances surrounding Jackie’s death.

“I believe that survival is a continuum, and I’m interested in seeing what happens to these people and what their scars look like,” he said.

“As a result, I believe concern for all of the characters is warranted.”