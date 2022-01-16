Is Jamie Lynn Spears in “Sweet Magnolias” Season 2’s New Episodes?

Is Jamie Lynn Spears in the New “Sweet Magnolias” Season 2 Episodes?

Noreen Fitzgibbons had Serenity in her rearview mirror when Sweet Magnolias fans last saw her.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ pregnant nurse in the hit Netflix series had ended her relationship with Bill Townsend (Chris Klein) and returned home to her family, leaving the question of whether she would return in season 2 open.

Off-screen, some fans were concerned about the actress’s future on the show after fans of her sister Britney Spears started a petition to have her removed from the show.

They went after the actress because of her alleged role in her brother’s contentious conservatorship.

Is Jamie Lynn Spears set to return for Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias? Here’s what we know so far.

Fans of Britney Spears have started a petition to have Jaime Lynn Spears removed from the Netflix series ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

Britney Spears was able to end her conservatorship in 2021.

She spoke out against her family as she fought to reclaim control of her life.

“Not only did my family do nothing, but my father was all for it,” the “Toxic” singer told a judge about an incident in which she claims she was forced to take Lithium against her will.

She also stated that she intended to “sue my family” (as reported by Variety).

Since then, the feud has only gotten worse.

Jamie Lynn spoke with ABC News recently about her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

She also defended her role as conservator over her sister.

Jamie Lynn responded with an Instagram post, saying her sister’s public comments didn’t line up with their private conversations and that she was receiving death threats as a result of her sister’s “accusatory posts.” Britney quickly reacted on Twitter, saying her sibling was attempting to sell books at her expense and claiming Jamie Lynn “never had to work for anything.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn’s career has been targeted by Britney’s ardent supporters.

According to a Change.org petition, she is “part of the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister” and should be cast out of Sweet Magnolias.

Over 28,000 people have signed the petition.

Jamie Lynn will appear in Sweet Magnolias Season 2 despite opposition from her sister’s supporters.

Because she’s been promoted to a series regular, she’ll have even more screen time than she did in season 1…

