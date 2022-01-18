Is Jamie Lynn Spears still recording?

Many people know Jamie Lynn Spears as the younger sister of pop princess Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn, like her big sister, is a musician as well as an actress.

Jamie Lynn Spears became famous after appearing on Nickelodeon.

She starred in her own tween drama, Zoey 101, after appearing on All That.

The theme song for Zoey 101 was performed by Jamie Lynn.

She stepped away from the spotlight after the show ended to focus on her family and raising her newborn baby.

She was ready to promote a new phase of her career when she returned to the public eye in the early 2010s.

Spears’ debut single, “How Could I Want More,” was released in 2013, and it was the lead single from her debut EP The Journey, which was released the following year.

The Journey reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The album debuted at No. 193 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and No.

On the Country albums chart, he is number 24.

In 2016, she released a one-off single titled “Sleepover.”

Jamie Lynn released “Follow Me,” a collaboration with singer Chantel Jefferies, in 2020 to build anticipation for the upcoming Zoey 101 reboot.

The song is a dance remix of the popular Zoey 101 theme.

Jamie Lynn hasn’t released any new music since the outbreak began.

Instead, she’s been working on her autobiography, Things I Should Have Said, which will be released in January 2022.

While Jamie Lynn’s music hasn’t gotten the same amount of attention as her recent memoir, she has been recognized for her musical abilities — just not for the right reasons.

Jamie Lynn, along with singers Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Carson, performed a medley of remixes to some of Britney Spears’ biggest songs at the 2017 Radio Music Awards.

Britney was affronted by her sister’s performance of one of her own songs.

After her sister’s exclusive interview with Good Morning America in January 2022, the “Toxic” singer vented her frustrations on Twitter.

“Where [Juju Chang] said, ‘Why did she accuse you of remixing her songs?’ — I know it may seem silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs.”

My younger sister was the baby.

“She had never had to work for anything,” she admitted candidly.

“Everything was always like this…

