Is Jason Momoa dating Emilia Clarke?

THEY wowed Game Of Thrones fans all over the world when they portrayed lovers Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s hit show.

However, in 2021, the pair caused a stir on the internet when they shared a series of intimate photos together.

Emilia and Jason are not dating, despite the fact that Game Of Thrones fans would love it if they were.

Jason was married to Lisa Bonet, and he has expressed his “love and respect” for his former co-star and on-screen wife on numerous occasions.

Fans went crazy when the two had a mini-reunion on August 15 to celebrate Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff’s birthday.

Both actors posted photos from the event to Instagram.

Jason is literally sweeping the Mother of Dragons off her feet in Emilia’s photograph.

However, it was Jason’s photo that sparked the most discussion, as she is seen sitting on his lap, with the actor writing next to the photo, “MOON OF MY LIFE you are wonderful love u forever.”

Jason was married to Lisa Bonet, an actress whom he met in 2005 and began dating in 2006.

Despite the fact that the couple married in 2007, they didn’t publicly announce their marriage until 2017.

Jason is 42 years old and Lisa is 54 years old, so there is a 12-year age difference between them.

There are two children between the two of them.

On January 12, 2022, they officially announced the end of their marriage.

On Instagram, Momoa and his co-stars issued a joint statement about the breakup.

“We have all felt the pinch and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read.

“As a result, we’ve decided to inform our family that we’re divorcing.”

Emilia is thought to be single right now.

Her most recent relationship was with film director Charlie McDowell, which ended after a year together in 2019.

She was previously linked to Australian actor Jai Courtney.

She dated Seth MacFarlane in 2012, but the couple broke up in 2013.