Is Jeannie Mai the mother of her child?

Jeannie Mai, the host of a daytime talk show, has announced the birth of her first child with her rapper husband Jeezy.

The actress announced the birth of her and Jeezy’s first child on Instagram.

Jeannie announced on January 11, 2022 that she and Jeezy had given birth to their first child together, Jeezy’s fourth overall.

Jeannie announced her baby’s arrival with a sweet caption on her official Instagram profile.

“I prayed to God for a happy and loving life.”

She posted on Instagram, “He sent me my family.”

“Baby Jenkins is here,” she wrote alongside heart and baby bottle emojis in her Instagram caption.

Jeannie Mai and her husband Jeezy announced they are expecting their first child together on September 20, 2021.

Jeannie told Women’s Health that she had never wanted children in her life, but falling in love with Jeezy changed her perspective.

“Jeezy and I have been saving and hiding this for five months,” Jeanie said.

As a result, we’re relieved to finally be able to share the good news.”

“It wasn’t easy,” the TV star continued.

We both needed some help, especially since I was 41 at the time.”

“Honest, pure, and safe,” she said of their love, “something (she) hadn’t felt as a child.”

Jeannie found out she was pregnant in February 2021, one month before the couple’s wedding.

Unfortunately, she miscarried shortly after, according to The Real co-host.

Jamie found out she was pregnant again while at a doctor’s appointment for her IVF treatments a week after the couple married in March at their Atlanta home.

Jeannie was relieved to reveal that she is going to be a mother after keeping her pregnancy a secret for five months.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.