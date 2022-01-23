Is Jeannie Mai’s baby here?

Jeannie Mai, a daytime talk show host, gave birth to her first child in 2022 with rapper husband Jeezy.

The television star announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram.

Jeannie announced the birth of her and Jeezy’s first child on January 11, 2022.

Jeannie announced the birth of her baby on Instagram, writing, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness.”

He sent my family to me.”

The caption went on to say, “Baby Jenkins is here.”

Monaco was the name given to their child by Jeannie later.

“I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense,” Jeannie told her YouTube audience on January 20, 2022 in a video.

“What struck us the most was how baby J came into being for us while we were dating.”

After that, the daytime talk show host goes into great detail about a trip she and Jeezy took to Monaco when they first started dating.

Jeannie and her husband Jeezy announced their pregnancy on September 20, 2021.

Jeannie told Women’s Health that she had no intention of having children.

However, she claims that falling in love with Jeezy changed her perspective on life.

“Jeezy and I have been saving and hiding this for five months,” Jeannie explained.

“As a result, we’re relieved to finally be able to share the news.”

“It wasn’t easy,” the TV star continued.

We both needed a little help, especially since I was 41 at the time.”

“Honest, pure, and safe,” she said of their love, “something (she) hadn’t felt as a child.”

Jeannie first found out she was pregnant in February of 2021, just one month before the couple’s wedding.

She miscarried shortly after, according to the Real co-host.

Jamie found out she was pregnant for the second time in March of the same year, while at a doctor’s appointment for IVF treatment.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.