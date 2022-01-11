Is Jesse Palmer married to the woman he chose for the Bachelor?

Following his appearance on The Bachelor in 2004, JESSE Palmer became a household name.

Since then, he has pursued a career as a television personality in the entertainment industry, and he is set to return to the Bachelor franchise as its host in 2022.

Palmer was one of the early stars of The Bachelor when it first aired in 2002, after appearing on the show during its fifth season.

After weeks of dating, the former NFL player from Toronto, Ontario, chose Jessica Bowlin, a 22-year-old student from Huntington Beach, California, as his winner.

Despite winning the season, Palmer, who was 25 at the time, chose not to propose and instead gave her a plane ticket to New York City so she could meet him.

During the 2004 Final Rose Ceremony, Palmer told Bowlin, “This whole thing is like a dream to me.”

“And I’m going to wake up in the real world tomorrow morning from that dream.”

But I don’t want to wake up without you tomorrow morning.”

“I’m not prepared to propose to you tonight,” he continued.

“I believe we require more time to mature and learn about one another.”

Bowlin responded that she didn’t “need” a proposal and that all she wanted to do was “walk out” with him.

Palmer and Bowlin began dating after season five ended, but their relationship ended soon after.

Their relationship ended a month after the finale aired, making it one of the shortest in Bachelor history.

“On the show, Jessica and I embarked on a fantastic romantic journey that began with a friendship that is still going strong today.”

Following their split in June 2004, Palmer stated, “We simply realized that our next steps, individually, take us in different directions.”

Bowlin married Omar Ravi in 2013, while Palmer married model Emely Fardo in June 2020.

After being fired from the franchise in 2021, longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison made headlines.

Following the announcement, the franchise enlisted the help of several guest hosts to fill in until a permanent replacement could be found.

Palmer was announced as the new Bachelor host in September 2021.

Palmer said at the time, “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own.”

“One of life’s greatest gifts is falling in love, and I am honored to return to the show as host this season to offer the…

