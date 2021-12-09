Is Jin’s claim that he has “no friends” other than the members of BTS true?

BTS has a lot on their plate right now, with another Grammy nomination and a mini-residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jin’s claim that he has no friends (aside from the BTS members, of course) made sense.

Jin, with the exception of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, has a large number of celebrity friends, according to some ARMYs.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook spend a lot of time together, whether they’re writing, recording, or performing music.

They also shared insights into their music and friendship in interviews together.

BTS members were asked some of life’s most difficult questions during an interview with Noisey.

One of the questions they were asked was whether they would rather go a day without their phone, their friends, or their food.

The majority of the members said they’d give up their phones, but Jin had a different plan.

“No, go without your friends for a day because I don’t have friends,” Jin said, prompting several “heys” from the members. Jin quickly corrected himself, saying, “Woah, my friends, BTS! Sorry!”

According to a translation on the video, V said, “I’ve been your friend for seven years.”

BTS is “a family,” Jin added, apologizing to his bandmates for the second time.

BTS, of course, made friends with a number of celebrities through their music and at award shows.

Halsey gave the idols friendship bracelets after their collaboration on “Boy With Luv,” and later revealed they have a group chat.

The K-pop group has collaborated with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, and Sia since their debut.

They collaborated with Coldplay on the song “My Universe,” which was released in 2021, and they even performed “Old Town Road” at the Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X.

BTS has a slew of celebrity fans, including Liza Koshy, Chloe Bailey, John Cena, and James Corden.

The majority of Jin’s fans agree that he is quite extroverted, especially when performing.

As a result, some ARMYs point out that the “Moon” singer has a strong circle of friends, which includes well-known K-pop stars.

One Quora user observed, “[Jin] started an idol gaming club, thus adding another set of good friends to his collection.”

“They play League of Legends together and call themselves ‘We’re the Best Idols’ (a name that screams Jin, ala Worldwide Handsome).

Park Ji Hoon of Wanna One, Youngjae of BAP, Kwon Hyun Bin, and others are among the members of this group.

