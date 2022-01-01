Is Joe Gatto parting ways with Impractical Jokers?

Joe Gatto, star of the hit comedy show IMPRACTICAL Jokers, is known for his pranks on the show with three other members.

Recently, the comedian took to Instagram to announce his involvement with the show.

On New Year’s Eve, Joe Gatto, an American comedian, actor, and producer, announced that he would be leaving truTV’s prank show after nearly a decade on the network.

“I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends and couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished,” Gatto wrote on Instagram last night.

“However, due to some personal issues, I am forced to withdraw.”

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so I must now concentrate on being the best father and co-parent to our two amazing children.”

He continued by thanking his co-stars Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn, as well as the show’s crew, for their hard work and talent.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with each of them.”

After striking a deal with WarnerMedia, the cast of the long-running comedy series had their show renewed for a tenth season.

Gatto’s departure, on the other hand, has no clear implications for the troupe’s future.

Joseph Anthony Gatto Jr., 45, is an Italian-American who was born in Staten Island, New York.

Gatto, along with Vulcano, Murray, and Quinn, attended Monsignor Farrell High School.

After graduating from college, the four reconnected and formed The Tenderloins, an improv and sketch comedy troupe, in 1998.

In 2007, the foursome won NBC’s It’s Your Show competition after producing comedy and posting it online.

Impractical Jokers debuted on TruTV in 2011 and received over 32 million views in its first season.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie arrived in theaters in early 2020.

Gatto announced his departure from the show on December 31, 2021, in order to focus on co-parenting his children following his divorce from his wife.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gatto’s net worth is approximately (dollar)7 million.

The Impractical Jokers collectively have a net worth of around (dollar)20 million dollars.

