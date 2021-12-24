Is Joe Mioso Leaving Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’? Cruz on PTSD and Fatherhood

Cruz Deals with PTSD and Fatherhood on ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10

Season 10 of Chicago Fire has already seen the departure of a key character.

After a long run on the show, Jesse Spencer announced that he would be leaving his role as Matt Casey.

This season has introduced new characters, and fans have seen fewer and fewer of their favorite characters.

Cruz, played by Joe Mioso, hasn’t been seen much in recent episodes.

Is he on his way out of the series?

Cruz has grown and changed a lot during his time with the Chicago Fire.

Cruz had a romantic relationship with Sylvie Brett at one point.

He spent a lot of time pining after her, but by Chicago Fire Season 10, things had changed.

Cruz and Chloe Allen are happily married.

Brian, named after fallen firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek, was the couple’s first child.

Cruz’s life in Chicago Fire Season 10 isn’t entirely lighthearted.

Cruz, Severide, Capp, and Tony attempted to save a victim trapped in a capsized boat in the season 9 finale.

The four men become trapped as the boat begins to collapse during the rescue.

The Squad members are almost drowned, but Kelly Severide saves them.

Cruz survives the incident, but his near-death experience leaves him with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Cruz has to think about his son’s future as well as his own now that he is a father.

Cruz has PTSD as a result of his near-death experience, which has caused him to freeze up on the job several times.

As a result, in Season 10 of Chicago Fire, Severide is forced to bench Cruz.

Cruz is also caring for a newborn while working.

Mioso isn’t leaving the show, so fans don’t have to be concerned.

Cruz isn’t going anywhere, at least not for the rest of the season.

In an interview with TVLine, Mioso teased Cruz’s season story.

The Cruz family has a new member.

Cruz’s PTSD has been a recurring theme throughout the season, but it won’t keep him down indefinitely.

“A lot of what’s wrapped around this psychological trauma could very easily end up with him having to go back to the hospital or maybe see a therapist,” Mioso told the outlet.

“But, in the end, I believe we’ll be able to move forward later this year, and Cruz will be back on the team…

