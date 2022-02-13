Is John David Duggar a Police Officer in the Duggar Family?

The Duggar family’s work history is, at best, sketchy.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have long claimed that real estate is where they made their fortune.

They have a proven track record of purchasing and selling real estate.

It’s a little more difficult to figure out how the adult Duggar children make a living.

Federal agents raided Josh Duggar’s car lot in November 2020.

Josh claimed that his brother, John David Duggar, is a cop in Tontitown, Arkansas, during his interactions with federal agents.

Is he, however, a sworn officer of the law?

Despite the fact that there are many adult Duggars, none of them appear to work a traditional 9 to 5 job.

Josh wants fans of the Duggar family to believe the opposite is true.

When federal agents approached him, Josh sat down with them to talk about the raid.

According to court transcripts, he mentioned that his brother, John David, worked as a cop and a constable.

When pressed further, Josh stated that his brother was a Tontitown police officer.

The Duggar family lives in the small hamlet of Tontitown.

He went so far as to claim that John David had been in the role since 2010.

Is any of that true?

Josh told federal agents that John David was a Tontitown, Arkansas police officer.

Tontitown is a small hamlet in Arkansas near Springdale.

The town has fewer than 4,000 residents and five full-time and ten part-time police officers on staff, according to the town’s official website.

However, there is no evidence that John David is one of those officers.

The aviation enthusiast, on the other hand, was elected as a constable in Washington County.

Constables in the county are elected by the public, but they are volunteer positions.

County constables are not compensated for their time.

In 2013, at the age of 23, John David became a constable for the first time.

Josh was obviously mistaken when he said his brother had been a cop since 2010.

