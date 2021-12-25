Is John Mulaney’s and Olivia Munn’s baby on the way?

Is Olivia Munn and John Mulaney expecting a child?

John Mulaney, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, and actress Olivia Munn have welcomed a child.

In September of 2021, the couple announced their pregnancy, stating that the baby would arrive before the end of the year.

According to TMZ, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their first child, a son, on November 24.

She reportedly gave birth to the baby boy the day before Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

The couple didn’t make their child’s birth public until December 24, 2021, when Munn shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram.

“This is my Golden Ox, my little Golden Ox.”

Mulaney, Malcolm Hip.

She captioned the photo she shared on Christmas Eve, “Happy Holidays.”

Mulaney publicly announced his relationship with Munn, as well as the fact that the two are expecting, in September of 2021.

This is their first child as a couple.

Mulaney and Munn allegedly split on October 23, 2021, according to unconfirmed rumors.

On Twitter and Google’s entertainment trend list, the two were both trending.

Deuxmoi, an anonymous gossip site, posted a blind item claiming the two had split up.

“I’ve recently heard from a fairly reliable source that this B-C list celebrity and her baby daddy A-list comedian have recently called it quits,” the posting stated.

Make what you will of the fact that the source is a friend who works in publicity, but she heard they’re not attempting to fake the relationship for the public, but they won’t be announcing it either.”

Despite the fact that nothing has been officially confirmed, people have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts.

“It’s almost like leaving your wife and hopping into a new relationship and getting said new girl pregnant less than 6 months after checking out of rehab where they most definitely said this was a bad idea actually ended up being a bad idea,” one user wrote.

“Everything new I learn about Olivia Munn and John Mulaney is against my will,” one person added.

Mulaney filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of seven years, in July 2021.

Mulaney filed for divorce in February 2021, according to reports.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler expressed her disappointment at the time.

As he continues his recovery, I wish him strength and success.”

Mulaney’s 60-day stay in rehab for alcohol and drug addiction led to the breakup.

Mulaney appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021, where he revealed that he is dating Olivia Munn and that the two are expecting a child together.

In the spring, the two allegedly began dating…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.