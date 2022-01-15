Is Jordan Edwards and Chloe Patton Back Together on ‘Teen Mom UK’?

Is Chloe Patton and Jordan Edwards Back Together on ‘Teen Mom UK’?

Chloe Patton and Jordan Edwards of Teen Mom UK OG were one of the show’s most powerful couples until she discovered he was cheating on her.

Following his eviction, the couple discussed their relationship and appeared to be on the mend.

Is Chloe and Jordan back together now?

Chloe Patton, a Nottingham native, made her Teen Mom UK debut in 2016 after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Jordan Edwards.

At the age of 17, the couple had no intention of starting a family because they wanted to concentrate on their careers.

Chloe began to experience postpartum depression after the couple purchased their own home, as she desired.

Jordan also revealed that he was suffering from depression and began seeing a therapist.

The couple is also followed in the series as she implores him to spend less time playing video games and more time with his friends.

Chloe discovered he had exchanged inappropriate messages and videos with multiple girls, and their relationship became rocky.

She had an emotional conversation with her mother, referring to him as an “f—— cheat,” and explaining that she discovered a “hidden folder” on his phone that contained the conversations.

Reading the contexts made the Teen Mom UK star “feel sick,” and it made her lose faith in him.

She packed up his belongings after clarifying that the two were “finished” after the cheating.

The co-parents kept in touch after the breakup, and Jordan consoled her when her grandfather died.

He went on a vacation with his friends after that, giving the two of them space.

When he returned, the couple discussed their relationship, and he admitted that he missed her after previously claiming that a breakup would be best for them.

Jordan mentioned that he didn’t like how much she seemed to nag him during his several vacations, and she expressed her displeasure.

He stayed the night after their conversation and began spending more time at the house.

Chloe had to tell her mother to stop making sly moves because her parents didn’t appreciate the cheating.

Chloe and Jordan are getting ready to make some BIG decisions! #TeenMumpic.twitter.com/4zteyUG8o6 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 14, 2017

Looks like it’s going to be a not-so-happy Valentine’s Day for Chloe, but will Jordan be able to make up for it? pic.twitter.com/G6YHiNoFdf — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 27, 2017