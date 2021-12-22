Is Kam Williams from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 returning? She answered honestly on Instagram.

Is Kam Williams from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 coming back? She answered honestly on Instagram.

Season 37 winners of MTV’s The Challenge have been revealed.

Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello won the grand prize after a grueling final, but they chose to split their prize money with the other finalists.

And fans want to know what’s in store for Season 38 of The Challenge.

Kam Williams, a fan favorite, recently took to Instagram to say whether or not she’ll be back on the show.

This is what she had to say.

From start to finish, MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 was a roller coaster ride.

Spies, Lies, and Allies was the title of the season, which carried on the spy theme from previous seasons.

While Kaycee Clark and CT Tamburello won the game, a number of other veteran players made it all the way through the season, picking off the rookies one by one.

So, who will join the cast of The Challenge Season 38? According to Monsters and Critics, spoiler guru PinkRose noted that a large number of veteran players have received a casting call for the upcoming season.

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore, two veteran players who haven’t played in recent seasons, are said to be on the call.

Of course, there will be new rookies in the new season.

According to the publication, Kyland Young, the winner of Big Brother 23, will also join the cast.

Fessy Shafaat, Nelson Thomas, and Josh Martinez were all spotted out with Kyland.

On ‘The Challenge: Double Agents,’ Kam Williams discusses going up against Ashley Mitchell in this week’s elimination https:t.coNaSYZB4Urn

Fans are hoping to see Kam Williams join the cast of MTV’s The Challenge Season 38.

She competed on Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds, and she reached the finals of Vendettas, War of the Worlds 2, and Double Agents.

She’s regarded as one of the show’s toughest female competitors.

There’s no denying that Kam would pose a physical and social threat if she returned to the show.

When a fan inquired about returning to The Challenge in future seasons, a Reddit user posted Kam’s response.

She appears to be planning a return trip, but not right away.

“People always assume that because [Leroy Garrett] retired, I did too,” Kam joked.

“I’m like, ‘Who said that?’… I just want my business @kamkollection to get to a point where I have a team to run it before I take on anything else.”

As time goes on, I’m still learning new things.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Kam Williams talks about going against Ashley Mitchell in this week’s elimination on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’​ https://t.co/NaSYZB4Urn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 21, 2021