Is Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reuniting?

In February of 2021, KIM Kardashian and Kanye West’s seven-year marriage came to an end.

Fans and followers were not surprised by the couple’s breakup because they had been having problems for nearly a year.

Despite numerous reports to the contrary, Kim and Kanye have not reconciled.

Since Kim has been seen holding hands with Pete Davidson on multiple occasions, rumors of the couple being back together have died down.

Just before Thanksgiving in 2021, Kanye went to the LA Mission to deliver meals to families.

During his visit, he also grabbed a microphone and made some statements about his previous marriage to Kim.

“God’s narrative is for you to see that everything can be redeemed,” Ye said at the outset.

“And all of these relationships… we’ve made mistakes, I’ve made mistakes, I’ve publicly done things as a husband that were not acceptable.”

He went on to say that he believes “The Kingdom” will reunite him with Kim.

The reality star’s relationship with Kanye West made headlines when she appeared in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown during the rapper’s Donda event’s final song, No Child Left Behind.

“Now, our sources with direct knowledge have been telling us for weeks that the two are NOT back together… but they’re forever family,” TMZ reported.

“Kim and Kanye have always backed each other up and will continue to do so in the future, whether it’s a collaborative effort or not.”

Kanye set himself on fire on stage and had to be put out moments before the mini-wedding ceremony.

Kim made headlines on September 13, 2021, when she arrived at the Met Gala wearing a black Balenciaga gown and accompanied by a man who appeared to be Kanye West.

It was later revealed to be Demna Gvasalia, the designer’s Creative Director.

Kanye unfollowed Kim on Instagram just hours before her red carpet appearance.

For years, the rapper was Kim’s only Instagram follower.

During the ordeal, the former couple continued to follow each other on social media, though their relationship was further strained last month.

Kim was left “conflicted” and heartbroken when Kanye admitted to cheating on her.

Kanye appeared to unfollow Kim after this, replacing her with 12 other music-related accounts.

Kim posted a cryptic meme about giving up on relationships on September 14, 2021, with the caption “Don’t waste your energy trying to force something that isn’t meant to be.”

He went public with his alleged infidelity to…

