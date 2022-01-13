Is Kanye West meeting Vladimir Putin and planning a Sunday service in Russia?

Is Kanye West meeting with Vladimir Putin and planning to hold a Sunday service in Russia?

Many people don’t realize that Kanye West and Vladimir Putin have more in common than they think.

In 2022, the Grammy-winning rapper is rumored to be looking to expand his influence in Russia, with the help of music.

According to Billboard, West plans to visit Moscow in early 2022 to investigate various business matters, including performing a special Sunday Service in the Russian capital.

He would also meet with President Vladimir Putin.

West’s friend and associate Ameer Sudan told Billboard that the rapper was planning a trip to Russia with lawyer Scott Balber, who works with billionaire Azerbaijani-Russian property developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin.

Emin, by chance, is a well-known Russian musician.

While Sudan appeared to reveal plans involving West, a publicist for the rapper told Rolling Stone that the story was “entirely fabricated” and a “work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.” Meanwhile, a publicist for Emin Agalarov said he could “confirm there are talks going on,” but didn’t elaborate.

West’s dealings with the Agalarov family are estimated to have increased the rapper’s net worth to upwards of (dollar)10 billion, according to Sudan. As for the Sunday Service performance (which would be West’s first time performing in Russia), his team is considering venues ranging from small city theaters to the Olympic stadium in Moscow.

West intends to invite President Putin to the performance regardless of where he appears.

Sudan also revealed that West was planning to collaborate on music with Emin in the hopes of assisting him in achieving crossover success in the United States.

Even though West is a world-renowned artist, he will most likely face logistical challenges when traveling to and from Russia.

The State Department has issued a level-four “do not travel” advisory for Americans traveling to Russia.

Even if West avoids any diplomatic or bureaucratic snags while in Russia, there’s still the issue of COVID-19 potentially spreading throughout the country; he could even be barred from hosting a large event that could become a superspreader.

Given the differing responses from various members of the West team, Sudan’s understanding of the situation may be perplexing.

But he did make an offer…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.