Is Kaycee Clark and Nany González Still Dating After Kaycee’s Victory on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37?

Are Kaycee Clark and Nany González Still Together After Kaycee’s Win on ‘The Challenge’ Season 37?

The Challenge Season 37 winners were finally revealed to fans of MTV’s The Challenge.

Kaycee Clark and Nany González were in a relationship when they first appeared on the show, and they stayed by each other’s sides throughout the season, avoiding The Lair.

They also made it to the final.

So, after Spies, Lies, and Allies, are Kaycee Clark and Nany González still together? Here’s where they stand.

[Spoiler alert: Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge contains spoilers for the final and the winner.]

In MTV’s The Challenge, Kaycee Clark continues to prove herself as a physical force.

On March 15, 2021, she was crowned the women’s winner of The Challenge Season 37.

She was also able to redeem herself after a shaky first half of the final.

While puzzles aren’t Kaycee’s strong suit, her endurance and physical prowess more than compensated.

After her disastrous finish in The Challenge Season 36, Kaycee’s victory is likely to mean even more to her.

For the Double Agents finale, she teamed up with Fessy Shafaat and twisted her knee during a physical segment.

Fessy gave up on the final when the eating segment came around, despite her desire to keep going.

As a result, the duo was disqualified.

The winning team was Amber Borzotra and CT Tamburello.

Also making history was CT Tamburello.

He won The Challenge Season 37 for the men, making it a back-to-back victory after season 36.

He also managed to stay away from The Lair for the entire season.

So, are Kaycee Clark and Nany González still together after The Challenge Season 37? They never seemed to fight throughout the season, and they were incredibly supportive of each other all the way to the final.

They appear to be going strong even after the championship.

Nany posted a photo of herself and Kaycee on Instagram on May 5, 2021, with the caption “down to ride to the very end,” despite the fact that the two had already completed the season.

Kaycee, 28, also shared a photo of herself and Nany.

“My angel,” Nany said in response.

I’ve found my true love.

Every day, I thank God for having you by my side to share this crazy life with.”

Nany and Kaycee started posting pictures together in the summer of 2021, and…

