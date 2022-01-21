Is Kelly Rizzo, Bob Saget’s wife, a TODAY show guest?

On The Today Show, BOB Saget’s wife talked about her heartbreak over her husband’s death.

Kelly Rizzo spoke passionately about her late husband, portraying him as a man who had a huge impact on those around him.

Bob Saget died on January 9th at the age of 65, and according to Rizzo, he was a warm and caring person who had an impact on everyone he met.

“He told everyone he met and even spent any time with that he loved them endlessly and tirelessly.”

And that was the entirety of his message,” she explained to Hota Kotb.

“If you knew Bob, you’d know he loved you.

You never, ever had a doubt in your mind.”

She had been with Saget for six years when they married in 2018.

After reaching out to a friend in the radio industry who knew her, Saget sent her a message on Instagram in 2015.

A friend warned her that Saget might reach out, she told People.

“Hey, want to come to one of my shows and then go out for some burgers and lobsters?” he asked. “I was like, ‘OK, we can be friends.’ Then I was like, ‘Oh no, I kind of like him.’ And then we got married.”

Despite their brief romance, Rizzo told Kotb that she is now focusing on not only overcoming her grief, but also keeping in touch with her husband’s Full House family from the 1990s.

“I know how important he was to them,” she explained, “so I’m just trying to make sure they’re okay because, you know, he was my husband, but I’m like — ‘I’ve only known him for barely six years.'”

You’ve known him for 20, 30, or even 40 years.'”

As Rizzo shared her final words with her husband, it was clear they had something special.

The night Saget died, he was performing at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and Rizzo shared the last words they exchanged.

“I believe I said, ‘I love you deeply,’ and he responded, ‘I love you endlessly.'”

“I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ And then it was just all love,” she says.