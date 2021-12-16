Is KFC teaming up with Jack Harlow?

Is there a partnership between Jack Harlow and KFC?

Over the last few years, celebrity fast-food partnerships have grown in popularity and are now more popular than ever.

Now, Jack Harlow is forming his own partnership to aid in the relief of his home state of Kentucky.

Harlow, who was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky on March 13, 1998, is an American rapper and songwriter.

He’s worked with a variety of artists over the years and even co-founded his own musical collective, Private Garden.

Harlow’s career took off after he was introduced to Don Cannon and DJ Drama’s record label Generation Now, an Atlantic Records imprint.

Harlow announced a new partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken in response to the tragedy in Kentucky caused by a deadly tornado.

On December 13, Harlow tweeted, “Growing up, I always dreamed of being the biggest artist to come out of Kentucky.”

“Right now, I’m collaborating with @KFC, Kentucky’s most well-known brand.”

“Together, we will donate (dollar)250k to the @americanredcross for tornado relief efforts in Kentucky.”

Fans will have “endless opportunities to celebrate their finger-lickin’ fried chicken favorites with Jack Harlow” during this year-long partnership.

The news arrives just one day before his No Place Like Home tour kicks off at the Louisville Palace Theatre.

Due to the number of storms in the region, a state of emergency was declared on December 10, 2021 in several Midwestern states.

Several tornadoes struck Kentucky later, including a category five tornado that destroyed nearly everything in its path.

“This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

“We believe the death toll from this incident will exceed 50 Kentuckians and will most likely reach 70 to 100,” Beshear said.

Brutal photos revealed the devastation and destruction that claimed the lives of at least 70 people, including a two-month-old baby.

The Red Cross is accepting donations to assist the victims, and anyone interested in donating can go to redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. People can also text “REDCROSS” to the number 90999 for a (dollar)10 donation.

