Is Kim Kardashian’s baby bar exam a success?

KIM Kardashian surprised fans when she announced that she would be pursuing a career as a lawyer in a non-traditional way.

She’s kept her fans up to date on her progress, and on December 13, 2021, she had some major news.

Kim announced that she had finally passed the baby bar in an Instagram post on December 13, 2021.

It had taken her three tries to get there, she revealed.

Kim first revealed her desire to work as a lawyer in 2019.

Then, in the final season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in 2021, Kim revealed that she was nervous about taking the “baby bar,” but that her father Robert Kardashian and all of his friends passed their tests first time.

Kim announced the news to her fans on Twitter, writing, “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!”

“When I look in the mirror, I am very proud of the woman who appears in the reflection today.”

“Anyone who is unfamiliar with my legal education journey should know that it was not easy or handed to me.

I failed this exam three times in two years, but each time I got back up and studied harder and tried again until I passed!!!” she went on.

“I know my father would be so proud of me, and he would be so surprised to learn that this is my career path now, but he would have been my best study partner.”

He was rumored to make fun of people who didn’t pass the first time around like he did, but he would have been my biggest supporter!”

California required first-year law students attending unaccredited schools to pass a mandatory examination in order to continue their studies.

The “baby bar,” as it’s known colloquially, is a one-day, seven-hour exam in Contracts, Criminal Law, and Torts that consists of four essays and 100 multiple-choice questions.

Examinees must achieve a minimum score of 560 on an 800-point scale, or a 70% accuracy rate, in order to pass.

California is currently the only state to use this system.

California also allows you to pass the bar without going to law school if you “read the law” or apprentice with a practicing lawyer or judge.

