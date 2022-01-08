Is Kim Petras friends with Monique Heart, a ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum?

Is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Monique Heart friends with Kim Petras?

She’s a fashion icon, a Grammy-winning pop star, and a RuPaul’s Drag Race alumna.

Kim Petras, the singer of “Coconuts,” also appeared in a YouTube video with drag performer Monique Heart and Amazon Music.

She’ll let you break her heart.

Monique Heart raided pop superstar Petras’ closet in a new episode of Amazon Music’s The Walk-In.

They discussed Petras’ fondness for bows as well as the Pokémon Jigglypuff.

She also “lives” for Petras and her impact on the LGBTQ community, according to the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum.

Petras and the drag queen share love and support for one another, though it’s unclear if they’ve ever spent time together outside of their Amazon Music partnership.

Several former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants went on to appear at the Met Hala, in advertisements, and even in music videos directed by Petras, as one of the most popular reality competition shows.

Petras appeared in several projects with other RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni in addition to her video with Monique Heart.

Aquaria, Kim Petras, and Kacey Musgraves posed for a photo at the New York Transit Museum in 2019.

Season 13 winner Symone and the “Heart to Break” singer hugged during an advertisement for Skyy Vodka, and Aquaria appeared in the official music video for Petras’ song “Malibu.”

During an interview with Billboard, Milk said, “I knew I was coming to Billboard, so I’m just going to keep repeating Kim Petras.”

“I adore Kim Petras, and ‘Hillside Boys’ is fantastic.

Again, Kim Petras’ ‘Hillside Boys’ on repeat is my go-to song when getting ready.”

There were several memorable lip-syncing moments in Season 12, including one with Nicky Doll and Heidi N Closet.

These queens “lip-synced for their lives” to Petras’ pop hit “Heart to Break” after landing in the bottom two, and it became a fan favorite moment for many RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers.

Petras frequently expresses her admiration for the drag scene.

RuPaul Charles, the host of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series, is one of them.

“[You’re] such an inspiration,” she tweeted to RuPaul in 2019.

It’s always been and always will be important to me.”

There’s no word on whether (or when) Petras will join other pop stars like Ariana Grande as a celebrity guest judge for this competition.

