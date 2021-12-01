Is Kingpin Echo’s Uncle in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3?

Is Kingpin Echo’s Uncle? ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3:

Hawkeye’s third episode was chock-full of fun Marvel Easter eggs, but it mostly focused on getting to know a new character, Maya Lopez, a.k.a. Echo.

She is the Mafia’s Tracksuit Mafia’s leader.

Many people believe that Kingpin has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Echo’s uncle was mentioned several times throughout the new Hawkeye episode.

Echo is introduced in the third episode of Hawkeye, and we learn that Ronin killed her father, who once led the Tracksuit Mafia, many years ago.

She’s been trying to find the assassin ever since.

That’s how she ended up with Kate Bishop after the young archer stole the Ronin suit.

Echo’s mission to locate Ronin appears to have blinded her, based on her interactions with Kazi.

She also nearly strangled Kate to death due to her uncontrollable rage.

And, according to Kazi, if Clint Barton and Kate were kidnapped, Echo’s uncle would not be pleased.

Clint also tells Kate later that there is a man above Echo who isn’t to be trifled with.

Echo’s father and uncle drop her off at karate class earlier in the episode, in flashbacks to Echo’s childhood.

Echo’s father tells her that after class, her uncle will pick her up.

Echo’s uncle then approaches her without showing his face, pinches her cheek, laughs, and walks away.

And we’re sure we’re not the only ones who recognized that deep chuckle.

Because of his connection to Echo in the comic books, many fans predicted Kingpin’s appearance even before Hawkeye Episode 3.

They have even more reason to believe that Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Kingpin in Daredevil, is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(hashtag)Hawkeye–––––THE KINGPIN REVEAL BUILD-UP CONTINUES pic.twitter.com1HlVxv7opQ HAWKEYE EPISODE 3 SPOILERS

Hawkeye appears to be changing up the comic book story a little because Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, is originally Echo’s adoptive father, not her uncle.

Fisk assassinates Echo’s father in the comics.

As her father’s dying wish, the villain raises her as his own daughter.

Echo falls in love with Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, as she grows older, and she turns on Kingpin.

In Hawkeye, we’ll have to wait and see how the story of Kingpin and Echo unfolds.

However, all signs point to a familiar face when it comes to Echo’s uncle…

Wilson Fisk [HD]

