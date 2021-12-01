Is Kingpin in Hawkeye?

Marvel Fans Want to Know If Kingpin Is In Hawkeye

Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ latest Disney(plus) streaming series, has sparked rumors that Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as the villainous Kingpin of Crime Wilson Fisk from Marvel’s Daredevil.

The show’s third episode, “Echoes,” premiered today, and fans aren’t sure if it officially introduces the Kingpin into the MCU continuity or not.

THERE WILL BE SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE AFTER THIS SENTENCE.

Maya Lopez meets her mysterious Uncle, who is said to be a feared figure in the criminal underworld, in a flashback in the episode.

Maya’s adoptive father, Wilson Fisk, appears to be the inspiration for this “uncle” in the Marvel Comics universe.

However, fans who aren’t familiar with the comics that first introduced Echo aren’t sure what’s going on, and Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed anything.

Is Maya’s uncle Kingpin, or is it someone else? Keep reading to find out.

D’Onofrio, for one, debunked a rumored Marvel leak involving the Kingpin recently.

Meanwhile, fans believe Wilson Fisk bought Avengers Tower.

On Wednesdays, Disney(plus) broadcasts a new episode of Hawkeye.

(hashtag)hawkeye spoilers……Can’t believe I’m living in a timeline where Vincent D’Onofrio is reprising his role as Kingpin pic.twitter.com2hqlRX8Wmr

Welcome back, @vincentdonofrio!! The great (hashtag)WilsonFisk, better known as (hashtag)Kingpin, has returned!!That hand and that suit are unmistakable!!I was expecting you later (in chap 4 or 5) but this quick cameo caught me off guard.The king is coming!! (hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)echo(hashtag)Hawkeyeseriespic.twit

What an absolute blast this week’s (hashtag)Hawkeye was!

Great action, a cool little oner, and a stunning pre-title sequence (KINGPIN?!).

Things appear to be settling down, and the ClintKate dynamic is improving.

This show is amazing! pic.twitter.com0YGaEhSm00

Personally, I won’t accept another Ralph Bohner from the MCU; it’s not a case of “I hope that’s Kingpin,” but “It has to be Kingpin” for me. (hashtag)HawkeyeSeries(hashtag)Hawkeyepic.twitter.comyCZKlFaSAd

(hashtag)Hawkeye Episode 3 is possibly the best midpoint episode of any MCU show to date.

Some of the best Phase 4 action yet, great teases for the show’s future (STILL THINKING KINGPIN IS IN THE SHOW), and of course, Echo’s debut was INCREDIBLE LOVE.

