Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Her 4th Child?

Is Kourtney Kardashian Expecting Her Fourth Child? How Poosh’s Creator Is Fueling Crazy Fan Theories

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian has been teasing her fourth child via Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, started the rumors when she encouraged her readers to try a “dry January.”

Jordyn Woodruff of Barstool Sports decoded the rest of the reality star’s hints in an Instagram Reel on Sunday, January 10.

“Does this avocado mean Kourtney Kardashian and [her fiancé, Travis Barker]are pregnant?” Woodruff wondered, pointing to a bejeweled avocado accessory in Kardashian’s recent Instagram Story.

“Kourtney Jenner posted an old Instagram, which in the Kardashian-Jenner world means she’s pregnant.”

Kourtney Kardashian then continued to flaunt this avocado on her Instagram Story.

After that, she posted a picture of herself with her hands on her stomach.

Your baby is also the size of an avocado at 16 weeks.”

The Instagram post was liked by Poosh, Kourtney’s lifestyle brand.

In October 2021, the former E! personality became engaged to Barker, 46.

In the same month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple would “undoubtedly” have a child together.

“It’s just a question of when and how,” the insider explained.

Kourtney would prefer a natural birth.

She’s confident it won’t be an issue because she’s always been fortunate enough to conceive naturally and has taken excellent physical care of herself.

… Certainly, she and Travis want to have a child of their own, and if she is unable to conceive, they will consider other options.”

