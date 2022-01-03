Is Kristen Stewart still friends with Nikki Reed from ‘Twilight’?

Are Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed Still Friends in ‘Twilight’?

The first Twilight film’s large ensemble cast was one of its distinguishing features.

Many actors compared the experience to sleepaway camp because there were so many young adults on set.

Furthermore, during the filming of the film, the cast formed close bonds with one another.

Kristen Stewart and Nikki Reed, in particular, formed a very special bond.

Stewart and Reed, unlike their characters Bella Swan and Rosalie Hale, hit it off right away.

They formed a bond on set that lasted long after the cameras stopped rolling.

The actors were occasionally photographed together by paparazzi during the peak of the Twilight films.

Reed also admitted that her friendship with Stewart aided her in navigating the intense mania that surrounded the hugely successful films.

When asked about dealing with the Twilight fame, Reed told About.com, “If it weren’t for Kristen, this would have been a lot more overwhelming.”

“But Kristen and I are best friends, and I’m supporting her in this.”

I don’t mean bring her along, you understand? I mean to be a part of it together.”

Robert Pattinson ‘felt it was kind of arrogant’ to audition for ‘Twilight’.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Reed expressed similar sentiments, saying, “Kristen Stewart and I became really close.” In fact, the Thirteen actor said her friendship with Stewart had turned familial.

Reed said of her Twilight co-star, “Kristen and I had a very natural progression to our friendship.”

“She was in rehearsal on her own a lot, and I was too, but we grew close over the months, and now I’m like a member of her family.”

Fans of the Twilight series speculated that the two actors were no longer friends as the four sequels were released, and fans were right.

Rumors began to circulate that Robert Pattinson had driven a wedge between the two women.

Rumors circulated that Pattinson had dumped Reed in order to be with Stewart.

Of course, not all Twilight fans believed in the love triangle rumors, especially after Reed denied dating Pattinson.

However, it wasn’t long before new questions about Stewart and Reed’s friendship surfaced.

During a press conference for Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Reed revealed that the success of the film changed the dynamic of the…

