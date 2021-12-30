Is Kylie Jenner expecting a baby?

Is Kylie Jenner’s second child on the way?

KYLIE Jenner announced her pregnancy in August, announcing that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

Jenner, 24, has kept her unborn child’s gender and due date a secret throughout her pregnancy, but there is widespread speculation that she has already given birth.

It is unknown whether Jenner has given birth to her second child.

She hasn’t said anything about her second pregnancy, including the due date or anything else.

Jenner spent months on Instagram uploading maternity photos before the devastating Astroworld disaster that rocked America in 2021.

When ten concertgoers died from compression asphyxia at Travis Scott’s Houston event, Jenner was virtually silent across all social media platforms.

She’s only made sporadic Instagram posts about Christmas decorations and Kylie Cosmetics since the Astroworld tragedy.

“Kylie is a few months along,” a Kardashian-Jenner source told People on August 20, 2021.

She’s got a cute baby bump.

She is giddy with anticipation.

Stormi has been begging for a sibling for a long time.

“She adores being a mother.”

She’s overjoyed that she and Travis are expecting their second child.

She’s been taking advantage of her pregnancy and the privacy it affords her.

She has only spent time with family and close friends.”

Travis Barker, Jenner’s soon-to-be brother-in-law, posted a photo of himself watching The Grinch Who Stole Christmas to his Instagram story, which appeared to be a major hint.

Barker shared a photo of a half-filled baby bottle with a pink cap sitting on a table next to a bouquet of red flowers with the infamous Christmas movie playing in the background during the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas Eve gathering.

The pink-capped baby bottle in the corner of the photo sparked speculation as to who it belonged to, with the majority assuming it belonged to Jenner’s newest addition.

The photo was posted on the Kardashian gossip website, Kardashian News, where readers speculated on who might be the bottle’s owner.

“So, whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house tonight in Travis’s story?” the caption read.

“Guys, I don’t think this means anything, but I’m already hearing theories.”

@kravis4ever spotted this.”

Nail technician Lisa Kon may have revealed the happy news while sharing a photo of the star’s new nails on Instagram, adding to the evidence that the youngest Jenner may have quietly welcomed her second child.

Jenner is known for her incredibly long, dramatic nails, which she has recently replaced with short ones, fueling rumors that she is pregnant.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.