Is Kylie Jenner still a billionaire and what is her net worth?

KYLIE Jenner welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2, 2022, making her a mother of two.

When she’s not being a mother, she’s running her multimillion-dollar cosmetics company.

Kylie Jenner hasn’t been out of the spotlight since she first appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians at the age of ten.

She’s made a fortune off of her celebrity, all while keeping fans interested in her love life and surgery controversies.

The 24-year-old, who was born on August 10, 1997, is worth (dollar)700 million (approximately £508 million).

This fortune has primarily come from her work as a cosmetics mogul.

Kylie Jenner, according to Forbes, is no longer a billionaire.

After “inflating the size and success of her business for years,” the magazine said it had done a deep dive into her wealth and determined she is no longer a billionaire.

Kylie, on the other hand, reacted angrily to Forbes’ claims and refuted them.

“What am I waking up to?” she wondered on Twitter.

This appeared to be a trustworthy website.

“All I see are a lot of inaccuracies and unproven assumptions.”

“I’ve never asked for a title or tried to deceive anyone in my life.”

“‘Even creating likely forged tax returns,’ is that your proof?” she continued.

“So you just assumed they were forged?”

There’s no doubt that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians franchise has contributed significantly to Kylie’s wealth.

The Kardashian-Jenners signed a £70 million deal with E! in 2015, giving the network four more years of distribution rights to the reality show.

Kylie’s earnings per episode are estimated to be around £4,000.

According to the 2018 Instagram Rich List, Kylie is paid a whopping £760,000 per post.

Kylie’s glossy Instagram page appears to be a collection of snapshots from her daily life at first glance.

However, a closer examination reveals that many of the posts are merely marketing ploys.

Kylie is paid on a regular basis to promote various products in images that she captions (hashtag)ad.

The social media sensation also gives her followers “discount codes” for various items, and she may receive a commission if they buy something.

However, thanks to a photo of an egg that received 39 million likes, Kylie no longer has the most liked Instagram image of all time.

Kylie Lip Kits have a reputation for selling out in a matter of SECONDS.

If that wasn’t proof enough that they’re in high demand, some liquid lipsticks have sold for hundreds of pounds – up to ten times the asking price – on eBay.

