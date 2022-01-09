Is Lady Gaga a Best Actress contender for the 2022 Golden Globes?

Is Lady Gaga a contender for Best Actress at the Golden Globes in 2022?

Lady Gaga has been slowly but steadily taking over the entertainment industry since the release of “Just Dance” in 2008.

Throughout the decade of the 2010s, the Grammy-winning singer dabbled in acting.

And now, at the Golden Globes 2022, she’s up for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

But, given the stiff competition in the category, does Lady Gaga have a chance to win?

Lady Gaga got her start in acting in the mid-2010s.

Machete Kills, a 2013 action sequel, featured her in a supporting role.

The following year, she appeared in Muppets Most Wanted and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, playing herself alongside longtime collaborator Tony Bennett.

With her performance in 2018’s A Star Is Born, fans finally got a true sense of what she was capable of on screen.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper co-starred in another remake of the 1937 film of the same name.

With A Star Is Born, he also made his directorial debut, and the film was well received by both fans and critics.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film received five Oscar nominations and (dollar)436 million in worldwide box office.

Lady Gaga received a nomination for her performance at the Golden Globes, but she did not win.

Lady Gaga was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama in 2019 but lost to Glenn Close for The Wife.

Despite the fact that Close isn’t nominated in 2022, Olivia Colman, who beat both Close and Lady Gaga to the Oscar, is nominated for her work in The Lost Daughter.

Jessica Chastain and Nicole Kidman have also been nominated for their roles as Tammy Faye Bakker and Lucille Ball, two real-life icons, respectively.

Both stars are also fan favorites among award committees.

Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, will most likely be Lady Gaga’s biggest rival.

The former Twilight star transforms into Princess Diana in Spencer.

While some moviegoers have yet to recognize Stewart’s abilities, critics and award organizations have for years.

Spencer, a film with far more support than House of Gucci, has largely swept the critics’ awards.

Lady Gaga’s chances of winning a Golden Globe aren’t great…

