Is Lamar Odom’s son still alive?

Where did Lamar Odom’s son go?

Lamar Odom, a former NBA star who battled drug addiction and raised two children, had a string of relationships.

Odom tragically lost one of his sons in 2006, just a few months after welcoming him into the world.

With his former girlfriend, Liza Morales, Lamar had two sons.

At the age of six months, their second son, Jayden, died unexpectedly.

“I got a phone call that changed my life,” the athlete said to the New Zealand Herald.

The year was 2006. It was summer.

I hadn’t gone home yet because I’d been out all night partying.

“My son Jayden was six months old at the time,” Lamar continued.

He was in his crib at home.

I should’ve been with him at home.

“However, I was out and about doing whatever I pleased.”

“I got a call from his mother early in the morning.

She was having a nervous breakdown.

‘Yo, relax,’ I said.

‘What’s the matter?’

‘Jayden… he won’t wake up,’ she said.

The paramedics have arrived.

They’re about to take him away.’

“I was in New York City,” says the narrator.

I had to travel to Long Island by car.

When I arrived at the hospital, the doctors simply said, ‘He’s not responding.’ They went on to say, ‘He’s gone…’

“I just saw him,” the former NBA player stated.

How the f**k is he gone?

“I walked into the hospital room… I’ll never forget the look of pain on his mother’s face.”

She couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

At the age of six months,

“I’m not coming back.”

“He’d be 11 now,” the athlete added.

I used to daydream about how he would appear if he were still alive.

In fact, I still think about it on a daily basis.”

The cause of death, he continued, was sudden infant syndrome.

He explained, “You’re supposed to accept it.”

“You just have to live with it.”

He said his drug use “subconsciously picked up” as a way to deal with the grief at that pivotal point in his life.

Lamar told his cast mates about the death of his second son during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother’s third season.

“I know I’ll see him in the afterlife,” he said of his late son Jayden.

“My heart goes out to Lamar because he’s dealt with so much,” his CBB3 co-star Todd Bridges said.

With Morales, Odom had two more children: Destiny in 1998 and Lamar Jr. in 2002.

Odom has battled drug addiction his entire life, beginning when he was 24 years old and tried cocaine while on vacation in Florida.

“I wish I could tell…,” he told The Player’s Tribune.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.