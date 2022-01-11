Is Levi Ackerman Killed in the Manga ‘Attack on Titan’?

Does Levi Ackerman Die in ‘Attack on Titan’?

Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan debuted in January.

9, but fans of Levi Ackerman were not pleased with the first episode.

Zeke’s transformation into a Titan in Part 1 sent the Survey Corps captain flying.

And the anime’s most recent episode demonstrates that he’s in bad shape.

So, in Hajime Isayama’s manga, does Levi Ackerman perish?

[Spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 76 and the manga are included in this article.]

Levi lost a couple of fingers when Zeke transformed in Attack on Titan Episode 76, “Judgment.”

When Hange and the other soldiers find him, his face has been ripped up by the explosion, and he is on the verge of death.

Levi is dead, according to Hange, but Floch and his merry band of followers never get the chance to confirm it.

Hange takes advantage of Zeke’s presence in the Titan’s vicinity when he emerges from the Titan.

The Survey Corps commander dives into the river, dragging Levi behind him.

Hange and Levi aren’t mentioned in the latest installment, leaving fans to wonder if they’re still alive.

They can look to Hajime Isayama’s manga series for an answer to that question.

Those who were worried about Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 can now relax.

Despite the fact that Levi is permanently scarred in the manga, he does not die as a result of his injuries, nor does he become one of the series’ many dead characters in the final arc.

Even if Levi does not die in the manga, he has a tragic end.

When the series ends, he’s essentially the last older member of the Survey Corps still alive.

Both mentally and physically, he’s been put to the test.

Let’s just say he deserves a well-deserved break at the end of the day.

In terms of the manga’s conclusion, just because Levi survives shouldn’t make viewers complacent.

As we approach the anime’s final episodes, there’s plenty of tragedy on the horizon.

Despite the fact that Levi Ackerman is almost certainly still alive in the anime, Attack on…

