Is Link the Same Hero in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass’ and ‘Spirit Tracks’?

Every game in the Legend of Zelda series tells a unique story in which Link and Princess Zelda are new incarnations of the same people.

Almost every game, to be exact.

Some Legend of Zelda games, such as A Link to the Past and Link’s Awakening, feature the same hero and princess from another game.

Fans, on the other hand, wonder if The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and Wind Waker and Spirit Tracks feature the same ‘Toon Link.’

The Triforce is used by the old King of Hyrule to wash Ganondorf and the last of the kingdom away at the end of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

He sends Link and Princess Zelda on a quest to find a new land on which to rebuild Hyrule’s long-lost kingdom.

Phantom Hourglass picks up right after Wind Waker ends, making Link the same hero in both games.

Link and Princess Zelda (who had reverted to her pirate identity Tetra) pursued a ghost ship that had abducted some island residents.

They succeed in capturing it, but Link and Tetra vanish into the Ocean King’s World.

They return to their world after defeating the evil Bellum and continue their quest to establish New Hyrule.

They eventually find a new land where they can rebuild New Hyrule.

The new country, on the other hand, had its own history of good vs. evil.

Spirit Tracks is set 100 years after Phantom Hourglass and Wind Waker.

While Hylians and other Zelda characters frequently live to be 100 years old, Link and Princess Zelda have a very different dynamic.

Link works as an apprentice to master engineer Alfonzo while the royal family rules over New Hyrule.

Princess Zelda is confirmed to be a direct descendant of Tetra in Spirit Tracks.

Tetra’s great-great-granddaughter is Princess Zelda V.

Link, on the other hand, does not appear to be a descendant of Phantom Hourglass Link or Wind Waker Link.

While Link and Zelda in Spirit Tracks are not the same hero and princess as in Phantom Hourglass and Wind Waker, they share a striking resemblance in appearance.

And, thanks to Demise’s curse in Skyward Sword, every Link and Zelda must face evil.

Malladus, the demon king, appears to cause trouble for the two.

Link and the others, however,

