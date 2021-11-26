Is Luke Combs a Democrat or a Conservative?

Is Luke Combs a Democrat or a Republican?

SOME have assumed that country music star Luke Combs is a Trump supporter, but this isn’t always the case.

Due to his vocal support for the Black Lives Matter movement, many believe he does not support the Republican Party.

Luke Combs is unaffiliated with any political party.

Combs has taken a number of indirect political stances, such as declining to perform at Trump’s famous Fourth of July White House concert in 2020.

Instead, he chose to perform at PBS’ annual A Capitol Fourth event, which was held simultaneously with the White House event.

On June 2, 2020, he also said he was “listening, learning, and understanding” on Instagram during (hashtag)BlackoutTuesday.

Trump, on the other hand, has slammed the Black Lives Matter movement, and his supporters have slammed those who support it.

In August 2020, the country singer married his fiancée Nicole Hocking in a private ceremony in Florida.

Shawn (plus) Andrew explained on Couple Things with Shawn (plus) Andrew in May that their friendship turned into a relationship when they both found themselves single at the 2016 Key West Songwriter’s Festival.

“I didn’t have anything going on when we met,” he said.

I didn’t have a record contract, a publishing contract, or anything.”

Nicole worked seven days a week between two jobs while Luke tried to launch his career.

She joined him on the road when the time was right because Luke “would miss her not being there” on tour.

In the fall of 2018, Luke proposed to his girlfriend in the kitchen of their home.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]