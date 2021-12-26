Is Luke Spencer Really Dead on ‘General Hospital’?

When legends return to General Hospital, it’s always a good time.

Fans were ecstatic when Genie Francis returned to the canvas.

Now, however, another legend is resurfacing.

It’s Anthony Geary, aka the Once and Forever Luke Spencer, this time.

Is this, however, just a foreshadowing of disaster?

[Warning: Possible spoilers for upcoming episodes of General Hospital follow.]

Anthony Geary’s portrayal of Luke Spencer is always a joy to watch.

Unfortunately, according to General Hospital spoilers on Celeb Dirty Laundry, his presence is a sign of impending doom.

Luke Spencer may be gone for good — and not in a good way, according to their spoilers.

“There’s still danger lurking around every corner.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comcJKntJijJD

“Total devastation will spread across the General Hospital canvas during the week of January 3-7.

According to the outlet, “there will be some stunning updates that will break a few hearts.”

“From what I’ve heard, this news will have a big impact on Laura.

Laura may confide in Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) in the aftermath as she tries to cope with what she’s learned.

Given Laura’s history with Luke and Tracy’s ties to him, it’s possible Tracy will return home to inform Laura that Luke is no longer alive.”

It’s now possible that Luke Spencer is simply missing.

And long-time fans of GH know that Geary has been on and off the screen for decades.

It will be fascinating to see how this all unfolds.

Meanwhile, Soaps.com reports that the show’s December 29 episode will feature the conclusion of Nina’s preliminary hearing.

But that doesn’t mean everything is going smoothly.

According to the source, the show’s December 28 episode will include a “surprise twist” and the revelation of shared secrets.

Is this a hint that Nina’s time in Nixon Falls with “Mike” will finally be revealed? And what will Carly say if that happens?

“After a long wait, Nina’s day of reckoning arrives as her preliminary hearing comes to a close,” the outlet reports.

“At the same time, Sonny hopes to be given an opportunity to explain himself.”

