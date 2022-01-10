Is Maci Bookout of Teen Mom pregnant?

MTV’s Maci Bookout’s fans are unsure if the reality star is expecting another child.

In the midst of pregnancy rumors, the Teen Mom’s social media activity has left fans perplexed, with her posts appearing to further perplex viewers.

Maci Bookout shared a photo of a sonogram with not one, but two baby onesies on her Instagram page in September of 2021.

“I was a surprise,” says one outfit, while “I was definitely a surprise” says the other.

The caption is the only other piece of information in the post, and it directs viewers to the link in her bio.

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, have a short post on their website that does not confirm the star’s pregnancy but does mention that adoption is still an option for them.

Maci did the same thing back in April.

She shared a photo of Izabella Tovar, star of 16 and Pregnant, wearing a baby outfit and holding a sonogram.

In early March, Izabella shared the same photo, announcing that her baby would arrive in September 2021.

The photo’s caption, (hashtag)LinkInBio, links to an article about Catelynn Lowell’s pregnancy, which Maci’s 4 million followers can read.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, announced in February that they are expecting again after several miscarriages.

“I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so quickly with this baby!” she told Celebuzz at the time. “But we are so excited!”

Tyler, according to the Teen Mom OG star, didn’t believe her when she first told him.

“I just handed him the positive test,” Catelynn explained, adding that Tyler didn’t believe her until Catelynn “missed [her]period and took another positive test.”

Catelynn and Tyler already have two daughters, Nova and Vaeda, as well as an older daughter, Carly, whom they adopted.

Maci Bookout hinted at her pregnancy for the second time on Friday, January 7, 2022.

The reality star shared a screen grab from the Teen Mom Vacation teaser trailer on her Instagram story, which sparked speculation among show sleuths.

“Since everyone is talking, I am happy to CONFIRM my PREGNANCY news!” she wrote in the caption.

Maci appeared to confirm her pregnancy with her fourth child, according to Instagram and Teen Mom sleuths.

CelebBuzz, on the other hand, published information about the pregnancy rumors obtained from a source close to Maci’s situation.

“It appears the rumors are popping up again, so… to settle the score — no, Maci is NOT pregnant,” the source said to CelebBuzz.

“No, she isn’t sporting,” they continued.

