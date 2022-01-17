Is Mahogany Real or Is She Catfishing Ben on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers

Ben makes his season 5 debut on the Jan 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Many fans, however, believe this is yet another case of catfishing.

Here’s what we know about Mahogany: Is it real or fake?

Ben, 52, is a divorced former pastor of a strict, conservative religious sect from Fraser, Michigan.

Ben became homeless in his search for a new life before landing a job as a fitness model.

Ben’s life was turned upside down after he appeared on the cover of a fitness magazine.

Mahogany, 24, from San Bartolo, Peru, was captivated by his photographs.

On the January 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5, Ben’s story was finally revealed.

He admitted to his children that he was dating a woman who was 28 years his junior.

Despite the fact that he has never video chatted with her, he believes she is real and that God brought them together.

Before the 90 Days episode, Mahogany’s photos appeared to be heavily filtered or of someone else, leading fans to believe that she was catfishing Ben.

However, thanks to some astute 90 Day Fiancé fans, the truth is revealed.

Mahogany is genuine!

Fans shared photos from Mahogany’s mother’s Facebook page on Reddit.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé, on the other hand, immediately noticed that she looked nothing like Ben’s photos.

In comparison, it appears that she may have altered the shape of her facial features and even her face shape using an app.

“She’s really cute- sad that she feels she has to photoshop herself into an AI-generated model,” one fan said.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have discovered that Mahogany’s details on the show are accurate.

On Reddit, a fan posted a video of Mahogany.

“I was thrown off by the unusual name (particularly for a Latin American),” they wrote, “but after some research, I found the alleged mom and dad’s FB pages, and there are multiple instances where they show and refer to her as their daughter (separate post on that).”

“Things that check out: Lives in San Bartolo (Peru), her name (biggest shocker! LOL), deeply religious background, relatively old posts referring to her,” one fan said.

