Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless actually expecting a child?

Is Mariah on The Young and the Restless actually pregnant?

MARIAH COPELAND stars in The Young and the Restless, a CBS daytime drama.

Mariah Carey’s fans are wondering if she is pregnant in real life.

Camryn Grimes, who portrays Mariah on The Young and the Restless, has a convincing baby bump that keeps growing.

Her performance is so spot-on that viewers believe she is actually pregnant.

Mariah is not pregnant in real life.

The wardrobe department, as well as Mariah, who is playing the part so convincingly, deserve credit.

They’ve done such a good job of padding up Mariah’s stomach that it looks like she’s actually pregnant.

Camryn, 31, and her boyfriend Brock Powell, 33, have been dating for almost two years.

On October 19, 2021, Brock turned 33 years old, and Camryn shared a photo of him on Instagram.

“Brock Foster Powell – 33, Death – 0,” she said.

“Happy birthday to the one and only, the truly unique.”

I love you for giving me 33(plus) reasons to be grateful.”

Powell is a voice actor, according to his Instagram bio.

They haven’t had a child together yet.

In 1997, Camryn made her debut as Cassie Newman on The Young and the Restless.

Camryn’s character died in a car accident in May 2005, and her character was written off the show.

She’s made several guest appearances as Cassie’s spirit since leaving the show.

In 2014, she started a new role on the show, portraying Mariah, a woman who resembled Cassie and was later revealed to be Cassie’s twin sister.

Aside from The Young and the Restless, Camryn starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, and John Travolta in the 2001 film Swordfish as Holly.

Kimberly McCullough, who won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2000 at the age of ten, was the youngest person to ever win the award.

