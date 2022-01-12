Is Mary Cosby’s absence from the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion due to newly discovered family secrets?

Is Mary Cosby’s absence from the ‘RHOSLC’ reunion due to her family secrets being revealed?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion was missed by Mary Cosby.

And, according to insiders, this means she’ll most likely be absent for the third season.

Fans are now speculating on the true reason for Mary’s absence.

Is it possible that she bailed because of uncovered family secrets?

Mary was reportedly absent from the recent Real Housewives of Salt Lake Cityseason 2 reunion, according to Page Six.

A source close to the production confirmed the rumor, which led to the announcement.

Mary skipped out because she “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season,” according to a second insider.

(hashtag)RHOSLC Andy discusses Mary M Cosby’s decision not to attend the reunion and her future on the show (video courtesy of @housewivesofslc)pic.twitter.comee1yfkA27D

“She was terrified of being interrogated about her ‘racist’ remarks to Jennie [Nguyen] and Jen [Shah].”

She also refused to discuss the allegations that she is the leader of a cult, according to the source.

With season 3 of RHOSLC set to begin soon, a source claims that Bravo is “most likely” not going to invite Mary back because she broke a major Housewives rule.

“For Housewives, missing the reunion is a big no-no,” the insider said.

“This was Mary’s final kiss.”

She’s lost almost all of her castmates, who hoped she’d show up to the reunion to apologize for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”

Mary has had a difficult time in Season 2.

Mary has also been accused of running her Faith Temple Pentecostal Church as a “cult,” which she strongly denies.

Several former church members have claimed that Mary coerces her flock into giving her money in order to support her extravagant lifestyle.

Boredom By Bravo laid it all out and provided the receipts via interviews with former church members in a scathing deep dive into the cult claims made against Mary on Instagram.

Boredom by Bravo (@boredombybravo) shared a link to this article.

Fans of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ will be shocked to learn what ‘RHOSLC’ star Mary Cosby had to go through in order to take over the family business.

“I just wanted to give everyone a shout out…

