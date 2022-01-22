Is Meat Loaf a cast member of The Rocky Horror Picture Show?

Marvin Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, passed away at the age of 74.

His debut album Bat Out of Hell, released in 1977, went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time, and he went on to have a long career that included film roles.

Meat Loaf’s role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show preceded his hit film Bat Out of Hell.

Meat Loaf starred as Eddie in the 1975 film adaptation of the Broadway musical, a wild and crazily unfortunate ex-delivery boy who sings Hot Patootie before coming to a difficult end.

Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry also star in the film, which has since become a cult classic.

Its soundtrack was also gold-certified and charted in the Top 50.

In addition to playing Eddie, Meat Loaf also played Dr.

Scott on stage in The Rocky Horror Show in the 1970s.

Meat Loaf was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas, and had a six-decade career in the music and film industries.

He was a high school football player before moving to New York City in the late 1960s and booking roles in theater productions.

In 1975, he made his Broadway debut in the musical Hair, and the following year he starred in Rockabye Hamlet.

Meat Loaf performed his songs All Revved Up with Nowhere to Go and Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad from his album Bat Out of Hell as a musical guest on a 1978 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Among his many other film credits are Fight Club, Roadie, Motorama, Crazy in Alabama, Stage Fright, Spice World, Leap of Faith, and Americathon.

He also appeared in several episodes of the 2017-18 television series Ghost Wars.

According to TMZ, the musician canceled a business dinner for a new TV show he was supposed to be a part of earlier this week after becoming critically ill with Covid.

It’s unclear whether Meat Loaf was vaccinated, but he said of Covid just months before his death, “If I die, I die – I’m not going to be controlled.”

On Friday morning, his official Facebook page confirmed his death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight, surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends,” the post read.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.