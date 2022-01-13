Is Mecca Ghost’s Brother? ‘Power Book II: Ghost’:

Is Mecca Ghost’s Brother in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

With its numerous twists and turns, the second season of Power Book II: Ghost has kept fans talking.

Following Tariq St. John’s assassination, this season follows the aftermath of Jabari Reynolds’ murder.

Patrick is working hard to keep his and Cane Tejada’s involvement hidden.

However, there are a few snags to be aware of.

Mecca, a mysterious character, has also joined the cast of the show.

Although he appears to be a threat to Tariq, there is speculation that Mecca is Ghost’s brother.

Let’s take a look at it in more detail below.

In the first episode of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Mecca landed.

He’s a drug dealer, played by Daniel Sunjata, who returns to his hometown of New York City to hustle.

He’s calculated, manipulative, and dangerous, according to Deadline.

“Mecca reappears in New York at precisely the right time for the Tejadas to find a new product supplier.

But as his mysterious past is revealed, it becomes clear that the drug trade isn’t his only goal with this family.”

Mecca has a history with queenpin Monet Tejada, and he’s also the biological father of her “nephew” Zeke Cross.

It was a major twist that surprised viewers, and there are still secrets to be revealed.

In Season 2 Episode 5 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ the show confirmed a popular fan theory.

One of the most widely held beliefs about Mecca is that he is the brother of the late kingpin James “Ghost” St.

According to The Sun, show creator Courtney Kemp hinted on Instagram Live that Ghost had a brother, but fans never saw him before Ghost died in the sixth and final season of Power.

Mecca and Ghost aren’t brothers, according to a separate Instagram Live with Kemp.

However, when asked if they knew each other during a Qandamp;A session, she teased that they might have known each other, telling viewers to “stay tuned.”

Fans saw Mecca pile on the pressure in the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost as he tried to persuade Monet to divorce Lorenzo.

Lorenzo’s unexpected release from prison has complicated things.

In the most recent episode of Power Book II: Ghost, she finally decided…

