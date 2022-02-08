Is Meghan Markle being treated worse than Camilla Parker Bowles by the British press?

Queen Elizabeth II delivered a message that surprised many royal fans as she celebrated her Platnum Jubilee.

The monarch thanked everyone for their support during her reign in a written message, and stated that it is her “sincere wish” that Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, be referred to as queen consort.

When Charles takes the throne, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have stated for years that Camilla will not be queen consort, but rather princess consort.

As a result, not everyone is pleased with the news, and some are drawing parallels between it and Meghan Markle’s experience.

But has the Duchess of Sussex ever had to deal with the kind of media attention Camilla has?

Meghan discussed how the media coverage in the UK affected her before she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals.

Meghan spoke with journalist Tom Bradby about dealing with tabloid rumors in Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a’stiff upper lip.’ I really tried,” she said, adding, “but I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

That’s the part that’s the most difficult to reconcile.”

Meghan’s name has appeared in a few unflattering headlines since she began dating Harry in 2016, prompting some to label the British press as “racist.” However, other members of the royal family have been subjected to harsh media coverage for years before Meghan arrived.

Camilla was vilified and dubbed the “most hated woman in Britain” by the tabloids because of her affair with the future king while he was married to Princess Diana.

Camilla’s negative press, whether justified or not, seemed never-ending, especially after Diana’s death, when she was dubbed “public enemy No. 1.”

She and Prince Charles worked hard to win over the public’s hearts at a time when many refused to see her as anything other than the woman who broke up the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage. A number of royal experts have said that Meghan’s ordeal was “a walk in the park” compared to what Camilla went through.

Furthermore, Camilla’s treatment in the…

