Is Michelle and Nayte still together on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Is Michelle and Nayte still together from ‘The Bachelorette’?

Michelle Young gave Nayte Olukoya the final rose in The Bachelorette Season 18 finale, describing him as her soulmate.

Because of their strong bond, Michelle has given him the First Impression Rose since the beginning of the season.

He got down on one knee and proposed to Michelle and Nayte after they confessed their love for each other.

Michelle accepted the proposal with joy.

Are they still together now that the season is over? Here’s everything we know about Michelle and Nayte’s relationship.

Nayte confessed his love for Michelle while standing on a beach during the Final Rose Ceremony.

“I knew right away the first night I met you that we had a strong connection that I wanted to hold onto,” he said.

“On our second night together, we discussed running away together.

Right now, I’m standing in front of you, and I’m having the same feelings as you.

I’d like to flee with you.

I want to run away with the woman I’ve fallen in love with for the rest of my life.”

“And throughout this journey, you’ve shared a lot of vulnerable aspects of your past, and I know you’ve felt unseen at times,” Nayte continued.

I want you to know that I’m fully prepared, willing, and able to ensure that you’re always chosen first and seen now, tomorrow, and for the rest of our lives.

Michelle, I adore you.

In the end, Nayte got down on one knee and proposed to Michelle.

They share a passionate kiss and a loving embrace after she accepts his proposal.

Yes, Bachelor Nation will be relieved to learn that the happy couple is still engaged after the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette aired on ABC.

The couple appeared on After the Final Rose on December 21 and were given a (dollar)200,000 down payment for a house.

While they were discussing their future plans, the network surprised them with a gift.

The check was hidden inside a gingerbread house decorated with frosting and a red bow.

Nayte revealed that he will soon relocate to Michelle’s hometown of Minnesota.

“Very soon,” Naye, who lives in Austin, said.

