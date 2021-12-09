Is Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson set to host NBC’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza?

Is Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson going to be the hosts of NBC’s New Year’s Eve special?

MILEY Cyrus is one of the most well-known figures in America, and she has come a long way since her Hannah Montana days.

Recently, it was announced that Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davison will help ring in the new year.

On September 30, 2021, it was announced that Cyrus, 28, would host NBC’s New Year’s special, which will be produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

On December 9, 2021, it was also announced that SNL actor Davidson will be her co-host.

The singer was signed to a “multi-hour, multi-city event with musical performances from numerous artists, including, most likely, Cyrus herself,” according to Vulture, which broke the news first.

“In what is sure to be an exciting, fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said NBCUniversal’s executive vice president.

Despite the fact that Cyrus has been confirmed as the host, it is still unknown whether she will be hosting from Miami or the traditional New York City location.

The Voice host Carson Daly, who had been hosting the event for the network since 2004, will be replaced by Cyrus and Davidson.

While the host has been determined, the list of musical guests is still unknown.

While the lineup for 2022 is unknown, fans can expect a treat because NBC is known for bringing in some of the year’s biggest names.

The following artists were on the bill for 2021:

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 show had a slightly different look, but it still featured a stellar lineup, which included:

More information is expected to become available as the 2022 event approaches.

Daly, 48, had been the event’s host since 2004, with the exception of a one-year hiatus in 2017, but it’s unclear why he won’t return.

Daly, an American television host, radio personality, producer, and television personality, was born on June 22, 1973.

The Voice, Josie and the Pussycats, and MTV’s Total Request Live were all produced by Daly.

He’s also produced the NBC New Year’s Eve specials over the years, and he’s amassed a net worth of (dollar)40 million on a salary of (dollar)10 million.

He’s been married to film producer Siri Pinter since 2015, and the couple has four children: Jackson, 12, Etta, 9, London, 7, and Goldie, 1.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.