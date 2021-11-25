Is model Vinetria dating Kanye West?

Is Vinetria a model and is she dating Kanye West?

KANYE WEST is said to have found a new love interest.

The news comes just weeks after the rapper claimed that he and Kim Kardashian were still married.

Vinetria, a signed model and Instagram influencer, is rumored to be dating Kanye West, who now goes by the moniker Ye.

According to Page Six, sources close to the couple say they’ve been “hooking up” for “a while now.”

Public Image Management represents the 22-year-old model, who stands at 5’9″ tall.

Vinetria was reportedly in Miami with Ye when he recorded his Drink Champs interview, and she also attended his Sunday Service in Los Angeles recently.

For the first time, the two were seen together in public at Donda Academy’s first basketball game in Minneapolis.

On Instagram, the model has over 384K followers.

Kim Kardashian announced in February 2021 that she was divorcing Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the names of the former couple’s four children.

Kim and Kanye married on May 24, 2014, at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

Things appear to be amicable between the two as they continue to co-parent their children.

Kim even made an appearance at Kanye’s Donda event in Chicago, where the two acted out their wedding for the audience.

Kim and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have recently been the subject of rumors.

They’ve been photographed together several times, including at a private dinner in Staten Island.

Kanye allegedly stated in November 2021 that he desired Kim’s return.

“The narrative that God wants you to see is that everything can be redeemed and all these relationships we’ve made mistakes,” Kanye said in a video from his speech posted to Twitter.

I’m not perfect, and I’ve made blunders.

“I’ve done things in public that were not acceptable as a husband, but for whatever reason, I didn’t expect to be standing right here–I didn’t expect to be in front of this mic.”

“I’m here to change the narrative,” the rapper continued.

“I’m not going to let E! write my family’s story for me.”

“I’m going to let Hulu tell my family’s story.”

After both the network and the streaming service aired shows about the Kardashians, Kanye called out E! and Hulu.

“I’m the priest of my house,” he continued.

“I need to be as close to my children as possible, so when I’m not at home, I have a house right next door.”

“I’m doing everything I can to stay on top of things.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’ll be millions of families…,” Kanye said after saying he “needs to be back at home.”

