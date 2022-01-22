Is Munich: The Edge of War based on a true story? How the Netflix film was inspired by Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to prevent WWII.

Is Munich: The Edge of War based on a true story? How the Netflix film was inspired by Neville Chamberlain’s efforts to avert WWII

Rather than focusing on British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, it focuses on his predecessor, Neville Chamberlain, in the years leading up to the outbreak of war.

Fans of World War II films will enjoy the new film Munich: The Edge of War, which examines a period of history that Hollywood has previously ignored.

But how much of the film is based on fact? Here’s what you need to know.

“It’s fall 1938, and Europe is on the verge of war,” according to the Netflix synopsis.

Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia, and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain is desperately trying to find a peaceful solution.

“Amid mounting pressure, British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich for an emergency meeting.

“As negotiations begin, the two old friends become entangled in a web of political deception and threats.”

Is it possible to avoid war in front of the entire world, and if so, at what cost?”

That is not the case.

The historical events and characters may be accurate, but this story is a work of fiction.

It’s based on Robert Harris’ international best-seller, which is historically accurate.

The main plot of two civil servants reuniting six years after graduation is not true, but the events that surround them are.

It focuses on the signing of the Munich Agreement, which was designed to persuade Hitler to forego using his military in exchange for the disputed territory of Sudetenland.

France, Italy, Nazi Germany, and the United Kingdom all signed it in the hopes of avoiding another major European conflict.

Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain of the United Kingdom pursued it.

Adam von Trott zu Solz, an anti-Nazi diplomat who joined the Party to try to bring it down from within, inspired the character of Paul von Hartmann.

The Munich Agreement ultimately failed, and less than a year later, war broke out.

Eight months into the war with Germany, Chamberlain resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

From the 21st of January, Munich – The Edge of War will be streamed.

Netflix is the only place to watch it.